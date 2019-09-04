UPDATE: Mother of ineligible Daphne player defends coach, son

DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) — The player who was deemed “ineligible” on Friday night is sophomore James Quinnelly, according to his mother Tasha.

Monday, Head Coach Kenny King sent out a statement detailing his plans to forfeit the game due the violation. The infraction in question was the “home” rule, and has to do with players who switch schools and when they’re eligible to take the field.

Tasha is calling Coach King a “great leader with great character, an upstanding human being, a great coach, a very hard worker, and a great athlete who is fair-minded and inspirational.”

According to Tasha, the issue spawned from her son James’ participation in a Spring practice game. She says she and her husband got a call from Coach King, saying that playing in that game was an infraction, because James had transferred back to Daphne in January, and was not allowed to play until “next,” season. So because he played in that first Spring season, that was where the infraction lied. She says no one was thinking about a potential Alabama High School Athletics Association infraction during that time. She says the game didn’t count for anything, and the freshman and JV players ended up playing the second half.

News 5 will be speaking with Tasha Wednesday on camera. We will have more details then.

On Monday, we asked Spanish Fort for comment but were told the school did not have anything to say at the time.