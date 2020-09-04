UPDATE: Man wanted for felony theft turns himself in

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Kenneth Carver was one of three men wanted for stealing about $40,000 from their former employer.
WKRG News 5 broke the news on Tuesday. The jail log shows he turned himself in Thursday.
News 5 dug up court records that also show a civil suit that resulted in Carver being ordered to reimburse $8,000 to a Stapleton couple. That couple – Dale and Susan Chain – tell us Carver was supposed to do a construction project for them, but never did any work.
Authorities are still trying to locate David Kelly, pictured left, and Waitus Enlgish, pictured center.
