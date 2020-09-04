UPDATE: Man wanted for felony theft turns himself in

Baldwin County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Kenneth Carver was one of three men wanted for stealing about $40,000 from their former employer.

WKRG News 5 broke the news on Tuesday. The jail log shows he turned himself in Thursday.

News 5 dug up court records that also show a civil suit that resulted in Carver being ordered to reimburse $8,000 to a Stapleton couple. That couple – Dale and Susan Chain – tell us Carver was supposed to do a construction project for them, but never did any work.

Authorities are still trying to locate David Kelly, pictured left, and Waitus Enlgish, pictured center.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

Trending Stories