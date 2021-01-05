UPDATE: Man accused of arson spree set police chief’s house on fire – with her inside, court documents say

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) — Phillip Mack, who’s accused of setting fires in three different locations in one night, targeted the home of Fairhope Police Chief Stephanie Hollinghead, according to court documents.

The complaint reads: “Phillip Morgan Mack did commit the crime of arson first degree by intentionally starting a fire to a building while another person is present in the building with the ‘reasonable possibility’ a person was inside.”

Deputies say the fires were set overnight Dec. 17 into Dec. 18.

Court documents state two vehicles were also burned outside the home. We originally reported one out of the six total vehicles set ablaze belonged to Chief Hollinghead. Further review of the court case revealed her home was also involved.

Mack is also accused of setting a car on fire in the standalone Thomas Hospital Emergency Room in Malbis as well as three cars at an undisclosed location in Fairhope.

Surveillance video of the emergency room fire is below.

All of the fires are still under investigation by various agencies.

Chief Stephanie Hollinghead did not wish to make a statement at this time.

