Update: Investigation into gas pump needle moves forward

STAPLETON, Ala. (WKRG) — Loxley police are continuing to investigate a case that had a lot of people looking twice before pumping gas at your local convenience store.

A hypodermic needle was found taped to a gas pump handle last week at the Shell Station in Stapleton.

In the week that has passed, investigators have been in contact with the victim. He has given police a full statement and continues to receive medical treatment.

Meanwhile, investigators plan to take the needle next week to the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences to examine the needle for any evidence that might help them track down the person responsible or give doctors information on how to better treat the victim.

The person responsible faces serious criminal charges that could include felony assault. More information about this case is expected to be released early next week.

LATEST STORIES