UPDATE: High levels of fecal matter in water of Perdido Bay

LILLIAN, Ala. (WKRG) — Test results are in on what is in the water in Perdido Bay and according to Mobile Baykeeper, it is not good.

Concerned residents called News Five after growing concerns about something floating in the water, washing up on the beaches around the north end of Perdido Bay and putting off a pungent odor.

News Five contacted Mobile Baykeeper who took water samples and tested the water. The results show a high concentration of fecal matter in the water.

Executive Director Casi Callaway described the test results as “off the charts” and told News Five the “magic” number for safe swimming is 102, the water tested Friday scored more than 24 thousand. She says while the substance floating in the water is algae it is loaded with fecal matter.

The source of the algae bloom has not been determined nor has where the fecal matter is coming from.

Callaway suggest staying out of the water and not eating anything caught there.

