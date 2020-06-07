UPDATE: Gulf Shores missing man found dead

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) — The search for a missing man in Baldwin County came to a tragic end Sunday morning.

The Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office found 54-year-old Marty Kent dead inside his truck at around 3 a.m.

Saturday night, Gulf Shores Police asked the public to help locate him. Kent left his condo in Gulf Shores Thursday to get dinner but never returned.

“The men and women of the Gulf Shores Police Department wish to extend their sincere sympathy to the family of Marty Kent,” police posted on Facebook Sunday.

LATEST STORIES: