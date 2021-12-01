Update: Foley shooting victim stable, victim’s brother held without bond

FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) — The parents of 33-year-old Jermaine Heard tell police their son gave them “a thumbs up” as they left University Hospital in Mobile. Police say Heard was shot in the neck by his twin brother DeWayne during an argument over property Tuesday morning, Nov. 30, on Azalea Avenue.

Police say Heard has not been able to speak and so far doctors have not been able to remove the bullet.

33-year-old Dewayne Heard is accused of shooting his twin brother Jermaine.

Meanwhile, Dewayne Heard is currently being held without bond in the Foley Jail. He is charged with assault and shooting into an occupied vehicle. He will be transferred to Baldwin County Jail and is expected to have a bond hearing Friday.