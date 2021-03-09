UPDATE: DA’s Office opposed reduced bond for suspected Bass Pro shooter

SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WKRG) — Robert Smith, Jr., bonded out of jail after a judge reduced his bond amount.

Smith is accused of firing dozens of rounds into Bass Pro Shops on Labor Day Weekend.

According to the Baldwin County Jail records, Robert Smith Jr. posted bond Monday, March 8, after it was reduced last week for a total of $96,500. It was originally set at $570,000 with conditions.

The move was requested by Smith’s lawyers, according to the District Attorney’s Office – which opposed the notion – so it went to a hearing, and the final decision was made by Judge Clark Stankoski, according to the prosecutors.

Smith is charged with shooting into an occupied dwelling, second-degree assault, reckless endangerment and resisting arrest. Police Chief John Barber said his actions “represented a clear disregard for human life.”

We have reached out to Smith’s attorneys as well as Judge Stankoski’s office. The judge had left for the day when we called just before 3 p.m. We have not heard back from either party yet.