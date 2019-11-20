UPDATE: Child porn suspect also charged with child porn production

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Another child porn charge for 38-year-old Baldwin County man arrested Tuesday.

Late Tuesday night, after authorities already arrested Alexander Pappas for possession obscene content of persons under 17 – they also charged him with Production of Pornography with Minors.

The District Attorney’s Office says one victim is involved, and that Pappas knows the victim and was aware the victim was under the age of 17.

