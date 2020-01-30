Update: Body to be exhumed in ‘Seminole Doe’ cold case

FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) — Last year, News 5 told you the story about “Seminole Doe”, a man whose body was discovered in the Styx River and efforts to identify him.

It was March 26, 2000, “A fisherman on Styx River, south of Highway 90 saw something in the brush,” recalls Capt. Clint Cadenhead head of the Baldwin County Criminal Investigations Division.

The cause of death was drowning. A sketch, the only image of what he looked like. He is believed to have been in his 40s or 50s and he wearing only black jeans and several tattoos.

There were high hopes for those tattoos when they were first released last year. Two of the women appeared to be the same person and there was the name “Becky,” but all leads so far have been dead ends.

Forensic testing, fingerprints, appeals on social media and a recent on-line tool called “NameUs”, a federally funded database for missing persons, so far, have been unsuccessful.

So now investigators plan to exhume his body, “he has a story and that story needs to be told,” in hopes more extensive forensic testing will help reveal “Seminole Doe’s” real name and finish the story that started 20 years ago.

