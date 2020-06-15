UPDATE: Baldwin County deputies identify victims in murder-suicide

Baldwin County

by: WKRG Staff

Posted: / Updated:

UPDATE (9:02 am) — Investigators with the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office have identified the victims in this weekend’s murder-suicide.

Deputies responded to the 22000 block of Ard Road in Robertsdale Sunday to complete a welfare check. When they arrived, they found the bodies of a man and woman. They have been identified as 24-year-old Katherine Clark of Robertsdale and 41-year-old Mark Andrews of Theodore. Investigators say evidence at the scene pointed to a domestic-related crime. Both Clark and Andrews were shot. The investigation is ongoing. If you have any information, call the Investigations Command of the Sheriff’s Office 251-972-8589 or 251-937-0202.

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Baldwin County’s Sheriff said deputies are investigating a murder/suicide that happened over the weekend. No further details are available at this time. The sheriff says a news release will be issued later today.

A viewer who contacted News 5 said the incident happened Sunday on Ard Road in the Elsanor community. That’s in central Baldwin County east of Robertsdale.

