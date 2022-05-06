LOXLEY, Ala. (WKRG) — Crime scene tape still surrounds at least three homes off Wolf Run Road in the Loxley Heights community almost 24 hours after a deadly shooting that took the life of 40-year-old Tomeca Richardson.

Late Friday, investigators with the Baldwin County Major Crimes Task Force and Loxley Police were still combing the area for anything that could help them understand what happened. Evidence markers litter the ground.

Thursday night there was confusion, chaos and then gunfire after an argument that started earlier in the day over property. It escalated as the day went on and by 7 o’clock the first shot was fired. An unidentified man was shot once in the hand. He drove himself to the emergency room.

About an hour later a confrontation exploded into gunfire again. Richardson was hit once. She was rushed to the hospital but later died.

Sheriff Hoss Mack says they do have at least one suspect in the case but no arrests at this point. He says there are a lot of pieces to this investigation and they have to make sure everything is in the right place before making an arrest. Along with evidence collected at the scene, two vehicles have been confiscated and search warrants executed.

Meanwhile, friends and family mourn the loss of Tomeca Richardson who was a mother and a wife. It was her brother who was also wounded in the shootings Thursday night. The family wanting justice for something they say should have never happened.