UPDATE: Alabama Congress members in talks to bring COVID vaccine to Baldwin County Walmarts

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — It was a glaring omission when Baldwin County Walmarts were left off of a list of stores where the coronavirus vaccines would be available. 74 Walmart and Sam’s Club stores began offering appointments to get the vaccine last Friday (February 12th). However, seven Baldwin County Walmarts and one Sam’s Club were not on the list.

Baldwin County Commissioner Joe Davis told WKRG News 5 talks between First District Representative Jerry Carl’s office and U.S. Senator Richard Shelby’s office are now continuing with the giant retailer to bring the shots to stores in Baldwin County.

Davis said the talks are aimed at “coming up with a corrective measure.” Davis said he did not think the omission was deliberate but that the county slipped through the cracks because none of Baldwin County’s 14 cities met the criteria of a population of 30 thousand. Collectively, Baldwin County has the fourth highest population in the state with 230 thousand people. Davis said one of the four criteria Walmart used for its decision on which stores would offer the vaccine was population density and diversity.

The plan to get the vaccine to people through Walmart stores was initiated by the Centers for Disease Control in the first phase of a plan to offer vaccines through retailers. Baldwin County and the rest of the state may soon see the vaccine being offered through Walgreens and CVS pharmacies under phase two of the CDC’s plan.

Nine stores in the Mobile area, as well as Sam’s Club on the I-65 Service Road, are offering the vaccines. Appointments are necessary. You’ll find information on making an appointment here and here.