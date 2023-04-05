BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) – It’s a small community near Bay Minette and for years roughly 2,400 residents have relied on the current water system for service. White House Fork Water System’s board president DeWayne Holley hopes it stays that way.

“We think it is better for the White House Fork Water System to stay as an independent, profitable company,” he explained.

He says since last year North Baldwin Utilities has wanted to take over operations with some residents supporting that move, wanting better service, fewer disruptions and lower rates.

“There are those in our membership that are not satisfied with the customer service and we acknowledge that,” said Holley.

But, Holley says a $4.9 million grant from the Alabama Department of Environmental Management will help solve a lot of issues, allowing for newer, wider lines without having to bring NBU into the mix.

Later this month two new members will be appointed to the White House Fork Water System board in a vote on April 25. Some candidates are against dissolving the current system, while others are for it.

“Their goal would be to offer our system to the City of Bay Minette for no dollar amount. I think the bottom line ultimately will be what the membership as a whole wants,” he added.

The vote on new board members won’t decide what happens with the system, but Holley says it could lead to substantial changes in the future if pro-North Baldwin Utilities members are elected. NBU board member and City of Bay Minette Mayor Bob Wills tells us a takeover would benefit residents.

“Their rates would be substantially lower, the service would be much better and the infrastructure would be greatly improved. The customers should have an opportunity to vote on a transition but the White House Board has denied them this opportunity in the past,” said Wills in a statement to WKRG News 5.

Holley is encouraging all residents on both sides to vote for the new board members. He says ultimately it’s the residents who will help control what happens next.