BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) – For years residents in White House Fork have relied on the current water system for service, but that could change if two new water board members are elected April 25th.

“Hopefully Mr. Lloyd Heard and I will be elected to the board and we will move to take the necessary steps to allow the members to vote on whether or not they want to be a part of NBU or to remain independent with White House Water System,” said board candidate Jody Camp.

Camp supports North Baldwin Utilities taking over White House Fork Water System, something NBU has wanted to make happen for over a year. He says there’s a lot of residents who support a change, one that would ultimately mean lower rates and fewer system disruptions for customers. But, the current board hasn’t allowed residents to vote on the issue. Camp says NBU would solve a lot of the problems.

“They’ll be putting improvements into the system, replacing weaker and older lines, installing fire hydrants where we don’t have good fire protection service,” Camp explained.

The vote on new board members this month won’t decide what happens with the system in the immediate future, but White House Fork Water System’s Board President DeWayne Holley says it could ultimately lead to a merger if pro-NBU members are voted in.

“Their goal would be to offer our system to the City of Bay Minette for no dollar amount,” Holley said last week.

Both sides urge residents to vote for board members during the planned meeting at Delta Elementary School on April 25.