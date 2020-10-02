Unspecified number of Prichard City employees walk off job after not receiving any pay Friday

PRICHARD, Ala. (WKRG) — Prichard Councilman Lorenzo Martin confirmed that some city employees did not show up to work Friday after not being paid.
The number is uncertain at this time and he has not spoken to any of those employees.
The city says there was a delay in payroll approval. Mayor Jimmie Gardner says this was due to a software issue. The city confirms employees will be paid by 5 p.m. Friday.
Councilman Martin says this has been an ongoing problem for the last 3.5 years and was even worse last year.
