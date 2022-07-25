DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) – Unlocked vehicles have been targeted for the second straight week in Olde Towne Daphne.

“They just walked right up to the cars. What if I would’ve walked outside? What if they would’ve had a gun? I mean things like that go through my mind. I just don’t feel safe right now in our little tiny community,” said Tonya Garrett who lives and works in the downtown area.

Garrett’s SUV was rummaged through in the early morning hours of Saturday, July 16th. Surveillance video from her home shows someone walking towards her carport and seconds later a light-colored two-door car eases by slowly.

“This is 2 in the morning and we have big dogs and usually they bark. We have lights on everywhere and it did not bother them a bit. We’ve even got streetlights. For somebody to do that they’ve got to be really desperate or brave. It’s scary,” she explained.

This past weekend several residents reported similar incidents to police in Olde Towne Daphne. A gun and purses were taken from vehicles late Friday night into Saturday morning. Sixth Street, Captain O’Neal Drive and Beall Lane were just some of the areas hit. Daphne Police are now stepping up patrols, reminding residents to lock car doors and pay attention to your surroundings.

“It just gave me chills bumps and made me nauseous. We live in such a small-knit community and it just baffles me,” Garrett said.

If you spot anything suspicious police say report it. If you recognize the vehicle in the surveillance video police also want to hear from you.