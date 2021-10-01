Unlocked vehicles targeted in Spanish Fort neighborhoods

SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WKRG) – Spanish Fort Police remind residents to lock their vehicles after a string of recent burglaries on the Eastern Shore. Chief John Barber tells WKRG News 5 thieves targeted three neighborhoods Wednesday night in the city.

Old Spanish Fort Estates and the Blakeley Way area were hit. Chief Barber confirms all of the reports came from homes with unlocked vehicles.

“These types of crimes are prevented and solved through the help of the community. We ask our citizens to lock their vehicles and to call us whenever they see something suspicious in their neighborhood,” Barber said Friday morning.

Chief Barber would not comment on the items stolen from the vehicles.