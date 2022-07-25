FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) — Fairhope Police are asking for the public’s help after at least seven vehicles were broken into in the upscale Rock Creek neighborhood.

All of the vehicles were unlocked and along Sandy Ford Road. Money was taken from one of the vehicles. Nothing was reported stolen from the other six, but police said it’s still important to report any suspicious activity that may have happened overnight.

“What if they did get that one little item that will help us tie our suspect to these crimes,” said Lt. Shane Nolte. “But it also gives us another area to look for cameras if they were on a street and we didn’t know it what if that is the one street that has the evidence we need.”

At least seven cars were targeted by thieves Sunday night.

Police have no suspect description or even a time frame of when the thefts occurred. Investigators spent the day knocking on doors looking for any additional victims. They said it appears only unlocked cars were targeted.

Police are asking residents in Rock Creek with security cameras to review the footage and pass along any information that might help investigators.