FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) – Aviation enthusiasts will get the chance to get up close and personal with aircraft at Sonny Callahan Airport in Fairhope beginning Friday morning.

Several planes and antique cars will be on display at the airport Friday, Saturday and Sunday. One of the most notable aircraft is the Ford Tri-Motor airplane, which is nearly 100 years old. The plane was part of the initial coast to coast air transportation service many years ago, according to experts.

The Ford Tri-Motor will take 10 passengers up at a time throughout the 3-day event for a unique ride of a lifetime.

“It’s 93 years old. It was built in 1928 if you can believe it. This airplane represents what we know as the dawn of commercial air transportation or commercial aviation,” said Duane Thiessen.

The event is taking place from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. each day. For more information about the aircraft and how to catch a ride during the event click here.