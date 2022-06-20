GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) — What does a little music and a restaurant have to do with relief efforts in Ukraine?

“I hear a lot of this, I’m so glad you’re doing this,” said local musician Brent Burns. “I think people want someplace to give and show their support and we’ve given them that opportunity.”

It’s called “Ukrainian Tuesdays” at Bleus Burgers in Gulf Shores, the brainchild of Burns who partnered with Bleus’ owners Susan Ellis and Scott Keel. “Obviously it is something that is close to our hearts as well,” said Bleus co-owner Susan Ellis. “However, Brent brought it forward and we jumped on board and we just wanted to raise as much money for the cause as possible.”

So far, the almost $10,000 raised will go to World Central Kitchen. “They are not religious, not political. They do one thing, feed people,” said Burns.

“We have a dinner with wine so it’s a $40 cover to come in and hear Mr. Burns play, he is always fun and you can enjoy authentic wine and food for the benefit,” said Ellis.

Good food, good music for a good cause. “I think they are fighting for us in a way and western civilization but they are also being invaded by a hostile nation and I wanted to do more than write a check,” said Burns.

The next Ukrainian Tuesdays are June 21 and 28 starting at 5 p.m.