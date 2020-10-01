U.S. Rep. Bradley Byrne commemorates Alabama native, ‘Forrest Gump’ author Winston Groom

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WKRG) — Winston Groom, author of Forrest Gump, recently passed away in Fairhope last month.

U.S. Representative Badley Byrne commemorates Groom’s life Friday in a speech given on the floor of the House of Representatives.

This is what he had to say:

Most of America knows Winston Groom as the author of Forrest Gump, the timeless American novel adapted into the classic film of the same name. Winston and I share a hometown, Mobile, and as adults lived near each other in Fairhope. I was blessed to be able to develop a friendship with Winston over the past several decades. Our state of Alabama, particularly Southwest Alabama, is renowned for the quality of writers we have produced. We are also renowned for the colorful qualities of many of those writers. Winston was not only an incredible talent who will leave a lasting impact on the literary world but one of the most colorful characters to ever call Alabama home. As Forrest Gump would say, that’s all I have to say about that. I wish his surviving family all the best and thank them for sharing Winston with the world. U.S. Representative Badley Byrne

