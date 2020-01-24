U.S. House District 1 candidates participate in forum in Robertsdale

ROBERTSDALE, Ala. (WKRG) — The eight candidates vying to represent Lower Alabama in Washington D.C. were invited to a forum in Robertsdale Thursday evening.

Candidates for the U.S. House District 1, the seat currently held by Congressman Bradley Byrne – who is running for Senate – include Jerry Carl (R), John Castorani (R), Bill Hightower (R), Wes Lambert (R), Chris Pringle (R), James Averhart (D), Rick Collins (D), and Kiani A. Gardner (D).

They had time to have a meet-and-greet with constituents before taking the stage. When they did get the floor, they pulled three questions at random out of a hat, and had two minutes to answer each one. They then had two minutes to make closing remarks. Questions included inquiries about infrastructure, the coastal environment, and how they would help Baldwin County’s growing pains.

News 5 will be hosting a debate with these candidates Feb. 6.

