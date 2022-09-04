PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The U.S. Coast Guard Sector Mobile said they safely saved two people from a sinking boat Sunday morning, according to a Facebook post USCG Sector Mobile.

A 35-foot “recreational vessel” was taking on water near the Bob Sykes Bridge in Pensacola. Station Pensacola, CGC Ridley, Sector Mobile Command Center and a CASA Aircraft from Aviation Training Center Mobile all responded to the incident.

According to the post, the two people were both wearing life jackets, shot off flare and began to inflate a dinghy.

“Due to the excellent response of the Coast Guard assets and the safety measures taken by the people on board the vessel, both were safely taken to shore,” the post read.

The USCG Sector Mobile “strongly urges” all mariners to wear life jackets, carry a VHF radio and have a plan in case you find yourself needing assistance on the water, in the post.