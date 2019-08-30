UPDATE: Two wounded in Daphne shooting

DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) — Police now say two people were wounded in a late-night shooting in Daphne.

As News 5 first reported Thursday night, one of the victims was discovered in the road on Park Drive. That man was taken to University Hospital in Mobile for treatment.

We now know a second victim was dropped off at Thomas Hospital. That victim was treated and released.



Surveillance video from Thomas Hospital shows someone pulling up to the hospital and dropping the man off. Police would like to talk to the person who was driving that car.