Two women in Robertsdale charged with drug trafficking

Baldwin County

by: WKRG Staff

baldwin county sheriff's office

ROBERTSDALE, Ala. (WKRG) — Two women in Robertsdale are being charged with drug trafficking following an arrest days ago. 43-year-old Misty Reach and 37-year-old Morgan Richardson were booked into the Baldwin County Jail Friday morning.

An official with the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office said deputies went to serve a warrant at a home on Hunt Road and noticed evidence of drug sales. In his words they “found trafficking amounts of meth.” Mugshots were not available from the jail website. It also appears neither woman has been booked into the Baldwin County jail previously.

