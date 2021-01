BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WKRG) — Two Texas men are in the Baldwin County Jail charged with drug trafficking.

48-year-old Oscar Bernal-Cabello and 34-year-old Salvador Bernal-Garay from Stockton, TX were arrested after a traffic stop on Interstate 65 near Bay Minette Thursday.

Baldwin County Sheriff’s deputies found eleven pounds of marijuana inside a spare tire. Both men are currently being held without bond.