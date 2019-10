DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) — Police have identified two people who investigators say were involved in Monday’s robbery at the Microtel Inn on Highway 98.

Police are looking for 25-year-old Gary Eubanks Jr. and 18-year-old Baylee Wall.

The suspects are believed to be in a black 2015 Volkswagen Passat with Mississippi tag JGE1791.