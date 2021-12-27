Two-story retail, residential building will replace small park in Daphne

DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) – A small park near Daphne City Hall is now the latest spot for new development in the Jubilee City.

“It’s a little alleyway park that years and years ago people wanted to put in a little park. It’s very underutilized,” said Mayor Robin LeJeune.

The Jubilee Courtyard located on Main Street in Olde Towne Daphne will soon transform into retail space. A two-story building will be constructed, adding to the growth in one of Baldwin County’s largest cities.

“We’re going to be doing a lot of investment into our downtown area. This is a great way for our Downtown Redevelopment Authority, which is one of the things they’re issued to do is to bring retail space down here and they thought it was a great opportunity for them,” added LeJeune.

The city council approved a lease on the park last week for the Downtown Redevelopment Authority. The bottom floor will be retail space, while the second floor will be residential. Mayor Robin LeJeune says it’s too soon to know what the building will look like, but city leaders will get a better idea in the coming months.

“Of course, we’ll be keeping a close eye to make sure that it does meet requirements for downtown and the aesthetics of our downtown area,” he continued.

A new justice center, a new $3 million animal shelter, Bayfront Park upgrades including a new pier and amphitheater and a facelift at Centennial Park are all part of Daphne’s overall revitalization efforts.

“2021 was a great year for us. The all-inclusive playground, there are so many things that we were able to do we’re just super excited about the future of Daphne,” said Mayor LeJeune.

As of now there’s no timeframe as to when the new retail development construction will begin.