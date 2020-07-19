Two saved from capsized boat

ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WKRG) — Two individuals have been saved from a capsized boat off of Orange Beach. The Coast Guard received a call about a capsized vessel.
Coast Guard Station Pensacola 45′ Response Boat Medium was sent out to help.
No one was injured.
