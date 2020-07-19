Two saved from capsized boat

Baldwin County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WKRG) — Two individuals have been saved from a capsized boat off of Orange Beach. The Coast Guard received a call about a capsized vessel.

Coast Guard Station Pensacola 45′ Response Boat Medium was sent out to help.

No one was injured.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories