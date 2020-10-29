Two people rescued from floodwaters on the Causeway
SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WKRG) — Two people were rescued after chest-deep waters flooded the causeway during Hurricane Zeta.
According to a post by Joshua Gibbs, the crew navigated 3-foot swells and heavy gusts of wind. Trees had to be cut out of the road for the boat crew to meet and start the rescues.
Overnight, the Daphne Search and Rescue along with Spanish Fort PD teamed up to rescue the men in two separate rides.
The men’s vehicles were submerged on the causeway during the storm surge.
