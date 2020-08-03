Two people flown to hospital after Summerdale crash

WILMER, Ala. (WKRG) -- A Wilmer family is in mourning after 36-year-old John Henry McAdams was killed during a police chase. "John Henry, so much to tell," says his aunt Jackie Satterfield. "Constantly laughing. I've got pictures that go on in a sea of forever and not one time did you see him when he wasn't laughing."

Bay Minette Police say McAdams stole a truck, captured in cell phone video flying down a two-lane road with four patrol units close behind. "As soon as the truck took off out of the parking lot, a phone call to police that the truck was taken and there were firearms inside the truck," Satterfield said.