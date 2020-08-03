Two people flown to hospital after Summerdale crash

SUMMERDALE, Ala. (WKRG) – Summerdale Police confirm they are working a crash at County Road 32 and Highway 59. Police say there are multiple vehicles involved. Two people were transported by medical helicopter. We’ll update this story as we get more information.
