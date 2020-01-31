Two movies filming in Baldwin County

ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WKRG) – Baldwin County seems to be a small Hollywood lately as filming for two different movies are happening.

News 5 learned of a new movie titled “Lansky” that started filming this week in Orange Beach. We’re told the movie will be filming for several weeks in the area.

Another movie is scheduled to start filming on February 12th. “Map of Tiny Perfect Things” will be filmed in Fairhope and in Mobile.

