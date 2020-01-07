Two more guns seized in deadly house party shooting investigation

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Two more guns have been seized as part of the investigation into a house party shooting that claimed the life of a young mother.

Six guns have now been collected as evidence in the shooting that killed 21-year-old Dominique Marshall December 15 in Robertsdale.

Marshall, known as Niquee by family and friends, was caught in the crossfire from at least two shooters who fired more than two dozen rounds, investigators said.

The guns, along with shell casings found at the scene, are being analyzed and compared to the bullet that struck and killed Marshall.

Marshall was struck by a single bullet and died as friends tried to take her to a hospital.

More than 100 people were possibly at the party, which was held at an Airbnb rental home on G.W. Lewis Lane.

No arrests have been made in the case.

