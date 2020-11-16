Two months after Sally landfall, debris piles weigh on homeowners

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — It’s been exactly two months since Hurricane Sally made landfall in Baldwin County. Some homeowners say they’re frustrated by what they say is a lack of progress on cleaning up. The Audubon subdivision near Highway 59 has good looking homes with good piles of trash out front.

“It’s terrible, we need to get it removed, it looks bad, people could get hurt,” said homeowner Daniel Stacks. Debris piles aren’t just eyesores, but they’re also becoming habitats for vermin and pests.

“Some of the debris has a stench and an odor and it’s very much a health concern,” said homeowner Danny Kirland. The head of the homeowners association says a third of the homes here were flooded and most of the household waste has sat untouched for weeks. She says the homes are so close together, which piles bleeding over property lines, it’s hard to separate junk into five different piles. Plus when vehicles park on the narrow road for contractor work and other help, it’s hard for vehicles to get by to get to the debris.

“We know this was a disaster of unprecedented proportions but we need a little bit of consideration here, we would be very very grateful,” said homeowners association head Mary Sabal. An updated timeline from the Baldwin County Commission says sally debris cleanup will continue past February.

Updated Debris pickup schedule from Baldwin County Commission

