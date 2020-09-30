Two moms helping displaced residents in Baldwin County

FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) — Some in Baldwin County are looking for new places to live after their complexes told them they needed to leave because of damage done to their buildings from Hurricane Sally.

Some have stepped in to help, we first introduced you to two moms on Tuesday, who are trying to help as many as they can. One was in Foley again Wednesday, helping those who called the Reserve apartments home move.

Moving trucks line the parking lot at the Reserve. Residents were given until 5 p.m. Wednesday to be completely moved out.

At least three now former residents were moving their belongings into the CubeSmart Self Storage in Foley Wednesday. Cecilia Jones was helping one of them.

The residents say they are now homeless after they were displaced because of the damage done from Hurricane Sally.

“I was scrolling Facebook and I noticed someone asking for help,” Jones said.

She and her husband own a truck, and she offered to help someone living in a lower-income apartment move their stuff. “It turned into another person and another person and then before I knew it it was 30 people, and I started begging for help,” she said.

She and Rachel Kinsey have been working together to help as many as they can the past five days.

“We’ve both noticed it is the low-income communities that are not being helped right now. They’re being asked to leave, they’re not being given resources to go anywhere,” Jones said.

The two moms come from different backgrounds and are uniting to use their skill sets to get those being displaced either a help finding a place to stay or with moving their belongings. “I don’t think either one of us was ready for the overwhelming response we were going to receive when we started trying to help. We are two women trying to do the work of an organization at this point,” Kinsey said.

Kinsey is a real estate agent and has been trying to connect residents with places she knows about that are available to rent. Jones has been loading up her truck since Saturday with the belongings of those who have been displaced, taking them wherever they need. “I’m willing to help as much as I can,” Jones said.

If you are a displaced resident, you’re asked to visit their Facebook page, or call/text 256-616-2843 or 251-222-2402. They do have some resources from some charities have reached out to Jones and Kinsey.

You can also call/text those numbers if you can help. Both women are asking those who can to step in and help.

The women have also been in touch with Senators and Congressmen trying to get answers for those who have been displaced, they say if you have been denied for FEMA, to fill out a form like this one.

