Two million-dollar fishing pier project set to begin in Fort Morgan

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) — Time and the elements have not been a friend to the fishing pier in Fort Morgan.

“The past three or four years that we’ve been coming down here it hasn’t been open,” says Matt Weatherford. In fact, the 40-year-old pier has been closed since 2014 after being deemed unsafe because the decking and the pilings had become too damaged to repair.

“I’ve had my kids, when they were real small, fishing out there,” says angler Chris Delorme. “We’ve caught all kinds of fish out there.”

Now the pier will be open again after a 2 million dollar project to repair and renovate the 500 foot long structure that will begin in July according to state commissioner of conservation Chris Blankenship. “We can’t rip up everything and start over. We are working around the old pier and the barge that was there and encapsulate some of those historical items and historical sites in the new pier.”

Money from the BP oil spill set aside for environmental projects will fund the renovation. The newly renovated pier is expected to be open by the end of the year.

