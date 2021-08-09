Two killed in weekend crash in Gulf Shores

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) — Two people were killed in a single car crash overnight Friday, according to the Gulf Shores Police Department.

Neighbors and community members identified the victims to us as two Gulf Shores graduates, Sonny and Garner. Someone who lives near the crash site tells us they were between 19 and 21 years old, and that the victims were ejected from the vehicle.

A growing memorial sits at the crash site, which is on County Road 6 near Cinnamon Lane. Neighbors say the spot is right around the corner from where the victims lived across the street from each other.

According to a Go Fund Me page set up for the families, “To know Garner and Sonny was to absolutely love them. Between these boys they had the biggest heart and always included everyone.”