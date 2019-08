ELBERTA, Ala. (WKRG) — Two people were injured in a skydiving accident off Frank Road near Elberta Friday afternoon.

Two medical helicopters were requested at the scene.

The two patients were taken to Sacred Heart Hospital in Pensacola for treatment.

The tandem jump was with Skydive the Gulf. We’re told the parachute did open but that there was a hard landing.

News 5 is working to get an update on how the skydivers are doing.