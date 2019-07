ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WKRG) — Two people were injured in a personal watercraft accident east of Pirates Cove in Josephine. At least one of them was a child.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency says a male and a female are hurt.

One child was airlifted to Sacred Heart in Pensacola.

It appears those involved are related to each other, according to ALEA.

