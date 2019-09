BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Two people are recovering after an early morning boating accident in Baldwin County. Luther Peebles with North Baldwin Search and Rescue says a bass boat with two people on board got too close to the bank at Cliff’s Landing, hit a log and ejected two people.

The two were taken to University Hospital with what are considered non-life-threatening injuries. Peebles said the crash happened at about 12:30 Monday morning at the popular boat launch and pier.