Two house fires in Foley deemed total losses, 3 sent to hospital

Baldwin County
FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) — Foley Fire-Rescue crews were called to two house fires Thursday morning, both deemed a total loss.

The first house fire happened on Carnation near downtown Foley around 3 a.m., Fire-Rescue saying three people were sent to the hospital. One adult was flown to USA Health University Hospital, a child was flown to USA Health Children’s and Women’s Hospital. The third, an adult, was taken to South Baldwin.

The second fire took place at a home in Arbor Walk on Upton Gray Place off CR 65. No word on injuries at this time.

