DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) – Two popular restaurants on the Eastern Shore will reopen soon, according to signs posted this week.

Guido’s and Cousin Vinny’s in Olde Towne Daphne were shutdown unexpectedly in August 2022 when the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office padlocked the businesses after the owner reportedly failed to pay $33,850.66 in back taxes.

Two restaurants set to reopen soon.

A reopening date hasn’t been announced.