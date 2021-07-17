Two charged with incest in Daphne

DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) — A man and a woman are charged with incest in Daphne. According to the Baldwin County Jail log, Patrick and Stacy Gunter were booked into the jail in Bay Minette after 11 Friday morning. Both were charged with incest.

41-year-old Stacy Gunter was also charged with bestiality. She is being held on a $16,000 bond. 52-year-old Patrick Gunter is being held on a $30,000 bond. It’s not clear what the relationship is between the two. They both share the same last name, were booked at relatively the same time Friday, and share the same home address listed in the jail log. No details of the alleged crime were immediately available. We have reached out to Daphne Police for more information and will reach out again later today.

Patrick Gunter