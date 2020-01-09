Two Bay Minette educators selected for Mentored Hunt Program

Unedited press release from the City of Bay Minette

Two teachers in our Bay Minette schools were selected to participate in a special opportunity with the Southwest Alabama Mentored Hunt Program specifically for educators to promote conservation in the classroom. Melissa Jones is a second grade teacher at Pine Grove Elementary and David Garrett is the Agriscience teacher at Baldwin County High School.

The program is in partnership with Alabama Wildlife and Freshwater Fisheries Division, Alabama State Lands Division, Mobile County Public Schools, the Alabama State Chapter of the National Wild Turkey Federation, and locally the Tom Kelly NWTF Chapter. This pilot event taught educators about long leaf ecosystems and the endangered species associated with them, prescribed fire and its benefits, predator/prey relationships, forest management, white-tailed deer management, biology, and anatomy. Educators from Mobile and Baldwin Counties received backpacks with educational conservation materials. Both Baldwin County Educators were able to harvest a deer at the end of the day!

LATEST STORIES: