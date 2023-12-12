BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Alabama Medical Cannabis Commission gave out five licenses to companies Tuesday, and two of the five companies are in Baldwin County.

Oscity Labs or Specialty Medical Products of Alabama in Foley and Flowerwood Nursery in Loxley, were both awarded an integrated facility license Tuesday in Montgomery.

The license enables the company to grow and dispense medical marijuana. This license category in particular had many applicants; Oscity Labs was not awarded the first time licenses were awarded across Alabama.

The team was then able to show a presentation to the Cannabis Commission Tuesday, and the votes by the commissioners made Oscity one of five companies to receive a license.

CEO Ray French and COO Christopher Whaley said it was a great day for their company.

“It’s great; we are excited for the people and patients of Alabama to finally be able to bring as much-needed medicine,” French said. “It’s just such an honor. It’s been a lot of hard work for a lot of people on a lot of different sides and a lot of directions.”

French also told News 5 that Tuesday marked the beginning of Oscity’s overall company goal.

“We are just excited and ready to go and after all this, here we are,” French said. “It’s the beginning of the race.”

The next step in the process is facility site inspections and site visits, which will happen in 30 days.

