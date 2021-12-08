Two Baldwin County High School softball players commit to play at college level

BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WKRG) — Two Baldwin County High School softball players committed to two colleges will take their play to the next level Wednesday.
The high school held a scholarship signing event for Leighanna Turk and MK Reed. Turk will be joining the Spring Hill College Badgers, and Reed will be part of the Coastal Alabama-East Warhawks team in Brewton. Both Turk and Reed have been playing for the Lady Tigers program since their seventh-grade year.
“She has an awesome change-up and drop ball and will be an asset to the Spring Hill College softball program,” Coach Anthony Cox said about Turk.
Cox said Reed “does a great job behind the plate, throwing out base runners and framing pitches for our pitchers and she swings the bat with power.”