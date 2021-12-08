Two Baldwin County High School softball players commit to play at college level

BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WKRG) — Two Baldwin County High School softball players committed to two colleges will take their play to the next level Wednesday.

The high school held a scholarship signing event for Leighanna Turk and MK Reed. Turk will be joining the Spring Hill College Badgers, and Reed will be part of the Coastal Alabama-East Warhawks team in Brewton. Both Turk and Reed have been playing for the Lady Tigers program since their seventh-grade year.

MK Reed (left) and Leighanna Turk (right) pose after the signing to play at the college level.

MK Reed signs to play for Coastal Alabama.

Leighanna Turk signs to play for Spring Hill College



“She has an awesome change-up and drop ball and will be an asset to the Spring Hill College softball program,” Coach Anthony Cox said about Turk.

Cox said Reed “does a great job behind the plate, throwing out base runners and framing pitches for our pitchers and she swings the bat with power.”