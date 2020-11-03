Two Baldwin County boat ramps closed due to hurricane damage

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources’ (ADCNR) Marine Resources Division (MRD) has announced the immediate closure of two Baldwin County coastal public boat ramps that were damaged during hurricanes Sally and Zeta.

The basin at the Fort Morgan public boat launch has filled in with sand to the extent that the current shallow water depth restricts access to the ramp or to Mobile Bay, and poses a navigational hazard to boaters. Repairs to the Fort Morgan launch are expected to be completed by January 2021.

The Pines boat launch located on Mobile Bay near Mile 7 on Highway 180 (Fort Morgan Road) will be closed indefinitely due to erosion and drainage issues under the ramp approach lane that have caused holes to form in the asphalt surface.

To view an interactive map of all current public boat ramp access points on Alabama’s coast in Mobile and Baldwin counties, visit www.outdooralabama.com/boating/coastal-alabama-boating-access. For additional information, please call the MRD office in Gulf Shores at (251) 968-7576.

The Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources promotes wise stewardship, management and enjoyment of Alabama’s natural resources through four divisions: Marine Resources, State Lands, State Parks, and Wildlife and Freshwater Fisheries. To learn more about ADCNR, visit www.outdooralabama.com.

LATEST STORIES: