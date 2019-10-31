Two armed robbery suspects dead; case not over in Daphne

DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) — What started last week as an armed robbery of the Microtel Inn in Daphne, “He pulled the gun and put it out on the counter. He sees the gun and realizes I’m getting robbed,” says owner Vimal Patel.

48 hours later and more than 700 miles away in Cincinnati, Ohio, the body of one of the suspects, 18-year-old Baylee Wall was found near a high school ball field. She had been beaten and shot.

Fast forward to Wednesday, October 30, one week after Wall’s body was discovered. The prime suspect in her death and the armed robbery, 25-year-old Gary Eubanks, Jr. is in Milwaukee barricaded in a friend’s house. “They had a standoff,” says Daphne Police Sgt. Jason Vannoy. “It lasted a little over four hours and came to an end shortly after 9 pm. What we learned, he died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.”

For Daphne police, the case is not over. There was a third suspect in the armed robbery captured on a security camera. They have a nick-name and believe he is from Mobile. “It is still an active case because we know there is still one more person involved who has not been identified yet,” says Vannoy.

What started with an armed robbery has now lead to the deaths of two of the suspects. “It’s unfortunate that two people are gone because of an entire bad situation.”

Shortly after the robbery, Investigators say Baylee Wall was in touch with family members and just a couple hours after the robbery she tweeted four words, “God watch over me.”

LATEST STORIES