ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WKRG)–The Turnpike Troubadours just announced they are adding another stop to their 2023 tour and it’s on the Alabama Gulf Coast.

After announcing their 29-show tour they added a stop in Alabama four days later. They are set to perform at the Wharf Amphitheater on Sept. 2, 2023. Muscadine Bloodline will also be performing.

Presale tickets to the show will go on sale on Wednesday, June 21. Tickets for the general public will go on sale on June 23 at 10 a.m. CT.

Other acts coming to the Wharf this year include Jason Aldean, Eric Church, Sam Hunt and more.